Breaking: PDP Crisis Deepens As National Chairman, Ayu Suspended

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has deepened as its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has been suspended by his Ward Executive.

Advertisement

The suspension was announced on Sunday by Kashi Philip, the Ward Chairman of Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, where Ayu comes from.

The Ward Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, who took part in the suspension explained that Ayu was suspended by the executive for alleged anti party activities.

THE WHISTLER gathered that 12 out of 17 members of the Ward Executive signed Ayu’s suspension.

Dooyum said the decision to suspend Ayu was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

“We observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward,” the secretary said during the announcement.

Advertisement

He added that, “It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

Simon Peter, Ayu media aide did not immediately respond to reaction when contacted.

Advertisement

Also the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba did not respond to calls made to his telephone as at the time of going to press.

However, the crisis in the party began after the conduct of the party’s presidential primary election in May 2022 and the selection of the vice presidential running mate.

Ayu was accused of compromising the process in favour of Atiku Abubakar, who ignored the Samuel Ortom -led committee to choose Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor as his running mate.

Wike who emerged the first runner up during the primary election became aggrieved at the treatment he received from Ayu, alleging he was schemed out.

He also became aggrieved that he was nominated to be the party’s vice presidential running mate by the Ortom committee but was overlooked by Atiku.

He formed a renegade group of five governors who decided to boycott the PDP presidential campaign unless Ayu steps aside.

Advertisement

The five governors joined by some top members of the National Executive Committee of the party decided to work with rival presidential candidates which culminated in PDP’s defeat in February presidential election.