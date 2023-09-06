BREAKING: PDP Displaces APC Senator As Tribunal Declares Akpoti Winner Of Kogi Central Senatorial Election

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 senatorial election for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has displaced Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the February 25 election.

The election petition tribunal sitting in Lokoja made the declaration on Wednesday after considering the petition against the declaration of Sadiku Ohere as the winner.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiako ruled that Uduaghan scored 54,064 votes to defeat his closest rival Sadiku-Ohere who polled 51,291 votes.

Ohere was also fined N500,000 for the cost of the petition and ordered to pay the fine to Akpoti-Iduaghan.

INEC had declared the petitioner the runner up.

Dissatisfied, she challenged the declaration on the grounds of irregularities, noting that the election did not comply with regulations and laws as contained in the electoral act and the constitution.

Akpoti-Uduaghan would be sworn in when the Senate recovens later in September.