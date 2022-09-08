BREAKING: PDP NEC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Ayu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a move which will be seen as a blow to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee, signalling overwhelming support for his leadership.

The request for a motion calling for the vote of confidence was made by Ndudi Elumelu, a House of Representatives member from Delta State, who called on former Senate President Adolphus Wabara to move the motion immediately.

His motion was supported by Balogun Fulani, another lawmaker.

Immediately, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, asked Wabara do put the motion to the members.

Wabara who will soon be confirmed as the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the party following the resignation of Walid Jubrin immediately put the motion to the overwhelming chorus of yea.



Details later…