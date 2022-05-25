BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primaries To Hold As Court Adjourns Suit On Zoning

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned a case challenging the People’s Democratic party’s forthcoming presidential primaries holding on May 28.

THE WHISTLER reported that Ndukwe Cosmas Chukwudi, one of the presidential aspirants of the PDP had on April 28 asked Justice Donatus Okorowo to stop the presidential primaries for contravening its zoning agreement and not agreeing to field a candidate from the South East.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, at the time, rather fixed May 18 for parties to file their written addresses which will then lead to verdict on the case.

But on Wednesday, counsel for the PDP chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, M. Aliyu SAN, told the court that he has entered an application before the Court of Appeal.

He thereby urged the court to adjourn since his application before the Court of Appeal will be heard on May 26.

Other defendants in the matter including Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP Secretary, the party and another interested party aligned with the submissions of Aliyu, SAN.

But Chukwudi’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro SAN, argued that the court should refuse the second defendant’s application but added that an application for stay of proceeding or adjournment falls within the discretionary powers of the judge.

In his ruling, Justice Donatus held that he would have to adjourn proceedings because an appeal has been entered.

He also said that adjournment was also necessary because one of the party’s seeking to be joined in the matter has not been heard.

“I have seen the processes filed by the second defendant regarding the appeal and parties have acknowledged that they have received the notice of hearing.

“In the present case, there is a motion for joinder, an application which the court cannot ignore.

“I hereby order an adjournment in view of the motion for stay at the Court of Appeal.

“Matter adjourned to 1 June for continuation of hearing,” the judge ruled.