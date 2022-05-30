BREAKING: Peter Obi Emerges Presidential Candidate Of Labour Party

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This comes as two of Obi’s challengers, Professor Pat Utomi, and Joseph Faduri, stepped down for him at the party’s presidential primary on Monday.

Obi will be facing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and whoever emerges the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

The former governor had last week withdrawn from the PDP presidential primary to run for president on the Labour Party platform.

More details to follow…