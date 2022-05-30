BREAKING: Peter Obi Emerges Presidential Candidate Of Labour Party

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
The Whistler NG Breaking News

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This comes as two of Obi’s challengers, Professor Pat Utomi, and Joseph Faduri, stepped down for him at the party’s presidential primary on Monday.

Obi will be facing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and whoever emerges the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

APC’s Only Female Presidential Aspirant Makes Statement At Screening Venue

The former governor had last week withdrawn from the PDP presidential primary to run for president on the Labour Party platform.

Pat-Utomi-and-Peter-Obi-scaled

More details to follow…

You might also like

APC’s Only Female Presidential Aspirant Makes Statement At Screening Venue

BREAKING: ‘You Will Suffer’ —Wike Blasts Southern Govs For Betraying Him For Atiku

2023: Why I Visited Gov Wike’s Residence – Atiku

Ifeanyi Odii, 45-Year-Old Billionaire Clinches Ebonyi PDP Governorship Ticket

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.