BREAKING: Peter Obi Insists On Inspecting BVAS As Appeal Court Hears 7 Motions From Tinubu, Atiku, LP, INEC Today

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged the Presidential Election Tribunal situated at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to grant him leave to carry out digital, forensic and physical inspection of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices so as to buttress his claim that the just concluded polls was rigged against him.

The court had earlier granted Obi the permission to inspect INEC materials, including the BVAS devices used during the election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission approached the same court to vary the decision.

Obi and LP brought their application on Monday by way of motion on notice, days after the Independent National Electoral Commission urged the Court to allow its officials to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, devices ahead of the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

But as seen on the Cause lists of motions filed so far before the court, there are seven motions the court will be hearing and possibly determining today by 1 pm.

Four of the applications are from the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his political party, the All Progressives Congress.

In petitions marked, CA/PEC/ 05M/2023, CA/ PEC/06M/2023 and CA/PEC/07M/2023, CA/PEC/08M/2023, Tinubu and APC is seeking an order allowing them to inspect INEC materials as was granted Peter Obi earlier.

They also asked the court to determine their motion based on “urgency”.

Furthermore, in the court’s approval granting Obi and Atiku Abubakar respective permission to inspect INEC materials, the electoral umpire instituted motions against that order.

These seven motions will be heard today, according to what THE WHISTLER gathered from court officials and as seen on its cause list.

INEC had alleged that any order restraining it from using the BVAS will limit its ability to conduct the forthcoming governorship and state assembly polls coming up on March 11.