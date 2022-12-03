BREAKING: Peter Obi Releases Campaign Manifesto

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has finally released the campaign manifesto for his 2023 presidential bid.

Advertisement

The 62-page manifesto document which was seen by THE WHISTLER was titled ‘Our Pact With Nigerians: Creating A New Nigeria.’

According to the document, Obi’s campaign is anchored on seven thematic areas of security, production, institutional reforms, industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development as well as a robust foreign policy.

Specifically Obi and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, pledged to;

“Secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

Advertisement

“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption.”

The LP candidates also promised to “prioritize Human Capital Development through robust investments in STEM education, health, and infrastructural development, with emphasis on wealth creation, distribution and sustainable development.

“Improve access to finance, particularly to MSMEs, youths and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.

“Ensure that in policy and practice, governance will be made more inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, and less transactional. No more sharing of the national wealth by a few,” among other promises.

THE WHISTLER had reported how an earlier version of the manifesto in circulation on social media was disowned by the former Anambra governor.