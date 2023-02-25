BREAKING: Peter Obi Requests To Join Queue As He Votes In Anambra

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has arrived at his polling unit located at the Agulu Il Ward, polling unit 019, of Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obi arrived at about 11:26 AM to cast his vote alongside his wife, Margaret, and requested to join the queue of voters.

At about 11:42 AM, the presidential candidate voted alongside his wife.

He subsequently described the process as seamless, hoping such a pattern could be replicated across the country.

Details later…