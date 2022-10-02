BREAKING: Phyna Wins N100m BBNaija Grand Prize, Bryann Emerges First Runner Up

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ season has ended on Sunday with Phyna emerging as the winner of the N100 million grand prize.

The host, Ebuka, on Sunday announced Phyna as the winner of the show which started with 28 housemates.

Bryann and Bella emerged as the first and second runners-up respectively.

The ‘Level Up’ edition of the BBNaija show premiered on 23 and 24 July 2022 on DStv Channel 198/199 and GOtv Channel 8/29.

The prize is made up of cash of N50m; a 2-bedroom apartment, a high-class SUV, a trip to Dubai for 2; quality home appliances, a brand-new mobile phone from Tecno, packs of munch it, and Pepsi supply for one year.

Phyna will also go home with 1 Bitcoin from QUIDAX, waw detergent and soup Products from Unik and Dairy Products from DANO.

THE WHISTLER reported that the first woman to win the show in the 2019 season, Mercy Eke, had predicted that another woman would win this year’s grand prize.