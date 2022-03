The China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 133 passengers has crashed in the Guangxi region of China.

State television, CCTV, reports on Monday that the number of casualties are unknown.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region, according to CCTV.

It “caused a mountain fire”, the state media said, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

