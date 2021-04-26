BREAKING: Police Confirm Abduction Of 3 Benue University Students

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three students during an attack on the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, in Benue State.

The state’s police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the abduction via a text message to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

According to the police, report of the incident was received from the institution at about 10:20 pm on Sunday.

“Information was received from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi that, on 24/4/2021 at about 10.20pm, three (3) students were kidnapped within the school premises by unknown gunmen. The commissioner of police, Benue state command has ordered a full scale investigation into the case,” Anene said.

The university’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Rosemary Waku, had also confirmed the report on Monday.