BREAKING: Police Deploy 2 Surveillance Helicopters To Rescue Kidnapped Zamfara Schoolgirls

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed two surveillance helicopters to commence a search and rescue operation for the over 300 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe, Zamfara State.

The police disclosed this in a series of tweets on Friday.

The force said the search operation would involve the deployment of both ground and aerial assets aimed at locating the girls.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, noted that the deployment was in the addition to the personnel of Operation Puff Adder II earlier deployed to the State to support efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes.

