BREAKING: Police Parade 6 Notorious Armed Robbers In FCT

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The FCT Police Command has paraded a six-man robbery gang notorious for “breaking into residential houses” in the federal capital.

The suspects were paraded on Friday at the premises of the police Special Tactical Squad (STS) in Guzape, Abuja.

The Force PRO, Frank Mba, while parading the suspects, said the assailants “specialised in robbing house to house”, adding that they had operated in Kwara and Ondo States before settling in Abuja.

“And in Abuja, their choice areas are Gwarinpa, Deidei, Gwagwa, and Jabi,” Mba said.

The Force spokesperson noted that the aim of parading the suspects was to enable victims report their encounters with the gang to the STS.