BREAKING: Police Promote Frank Mba, Atiku, 8,914 Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the promotion of Force PRO Frank Mba and 8,915 other officers on Thursday.

The Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, made the announcement today in a press statement in Abuja.

The police promoted Mr Mba from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Other officers promoted include ACP Igbafe Afegbai, and SP Atiku Ibrahim.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, decorated the Force PRO and others with their new ranks at the Police Headquarters, Louis Edet House, in Abuja.

IGP Mohammed Adamu Decorates Frank Mba with New Rank

Adeniran said IGP Adamu charged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation

The statement partly reads, ‘‘in furtherance of the 31st March, 2019 announcement of the release of promotions by the Police Service Commission, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, today, 4th April, 2019 decorated the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba with his new rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police. Other Officers decorated by the IGP include ACP Igbafe Afegbai, 2iC Federal Inland Revenue Service {FIRS} and SP Atiku Ibrahim, Personal Assistant {P.A} to the IGP.

IGP Mohammed Adamu Decorates newly promoted officers



IGP Mohammed Adamu Decorates Newly Promoted Officers

‘‘While decorating the three officers, the IGP congratulated them and the Eight Thousand Nine Hundred and Thirteen (8,913) other newly promoted Officers of the Force, charged them to see their elevation as a call to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation and to continue to recognize and uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens.’’