BREAKING: Popular Alaba International Market On Fire

The popular Alaba International Market, located in the Ojo area of Lagos State, is currently on fire.

THE WHISTLER gathered that some of the traders are making personal efforts to put out the raging inferno.

It is still unclear what led to the fire outbreak, but there are reports that the fire started following a gas cylinder explosion in one of the shops in the market.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that upon getting report of the fire emergency, deployed Fire Crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle, but angry mobs are preventing them from doing their job.

“Report reaching Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service indicates shops at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos are on Fire. However, Fire Crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle are being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but fire fighting trucks are presently on standby.

“The agency is consequently collaborating wth Security Agents to address it,” a statement by the Director of the agency, Margaret Adeseye said.