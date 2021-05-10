Nigeria Politics

BREAKING: Presidency Confirms Robbery Attempt At Buhari’s Chief Of Staff’s Residence

By Tayo Olu
The Presidency has confirmed a robbery attempt at the residence of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the incident in a tweet on Monday. 

Shehu’s confirmation came hours after an online newspaper, not THE WHISTLER, reported that robbers had invaded the Presidential Villa and emptied Gambari’s house. 

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” said Shehu. 

