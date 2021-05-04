BREAKING: Presidency Vows To ‘Ruffle Feathers’ Over Alleged Plot To Overthrow Buhari

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Presidency has vowed to resist any attempt by those it described as “disgruntled religious and past political leaders” to wreak havoc in the country and eventually overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the Presidency was in receipt of a security alert from the Department of State Services (DSS) on the alleged plot.

THE WHISTLER reported on Sunday that the DSS had warned that it would no longer tolerate “unnecessary vituperations” and calls for “forceful change of government” by persons it described “disgruntled elements” in the country.

Barely 48 hours after the DSS statement, the Presidency has come out to sound similar warning to persons allegedly threatening Buhari’s administration and Nigeria’s sovereignty and corporate existence.

Adesina said, “Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.”

According to the presidential aide, “the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal, and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.”

Adesina added that, “These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”