BREAKING: President Buhari Goes To London For Medical Check-Up, To Return April

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, travel to the United Kingdom for medical check up.

This was disclosed on Monday via a Facebook post by the Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina.

He noted that the president will be back in the second week of April.

“President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021,”he stated