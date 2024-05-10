BREAKING: Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Arrive Defence HQ Ahead Of Meeting Injured Soldiers

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan have arrived at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on a three-day personal visit to engage with the nation’s wounded and injured soldiers and their families.

Prince Harry’s decision to visit Nigeria followed the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, and the nation’s debut appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games, held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Advertisement

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry In 2014 is an international multi-sport event for Wounded, Injured, and Sick (WIS) military personnel that offers support, recovery pathways, and rehabilitation for the personnel, post-injury.

The military high command hopes to host the Invictus Games in Nigeria and believes that Prince Harry’s visit will facilitate the establishment of the proposed Invictus Games Centre in Abuja.

“80 per cent” of the nation’s soldiers, according to the military have been involved in the recovery programme, and “are doing better”.

According to the military high command, his visit would lay credence to the acceptance of the Nigerian Armed Forces, and facilitate collaborative effort with the Foundation to gain knowledge of the recovery programme.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Hello! Prince Harry’s friend and Director at the Invictus Games Foundation, David Wiseman commented on the significance of the trip.

He said, “We’re going over to Nigeria over the next few days and we’re going over to see the progress that’s being made with regards to establishing and developing sports recovery in that nation and celebrating that incredible progress that they have been made.”

Speaking of the centre, the military said it will be built and equipped to provide holistic services for the management of the WIS military personnel.

The proposed centre is also designed to accommodate a medical centre and a mini hotel for their families during the recovery programme. It is also designed to accommodate a sporting centre.