BREAKING: Prosecution Demands Death Sentence For Kanu, Celebrates Conviction

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…’Keep Him In Safest Custodial Center’

The Federal Government on Thursday celebrated the conviction of Nnamdi Kanu on all-count charges, by declaring “Justice has finally been served”.

Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the Federal Government demanded extreme punishment for Nnamdi Kanu, which he said is death.

He blamed Kanu for not exhibiting “penitence ” and “remorse” during the court processes.

Details later…