BREAKING: Prosecution Demands Death Sentence For Kanu, Celebrates Conviction

Nigeria
By Isuma MARK
Nnamdi-Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu (middle)

…’Keep Him In Safest Custodial Center’

The Federal Government on Thursday celebrated the conviction of Nnamdi Kanu on all-count charges, by declaring “Justice has finally been served”.

Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the Federal Government demanded extreme punishment for Nnamdi Kanu, which he said is death.

He blamed Kanu for not exhibiting “penitence ” and “remorse” during the court processes.

Details later…

