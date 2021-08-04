BREAKING: PUMA Terminates $2.67m Contract With Nigeria For Not Wearing Kit In Tokyo

PUMA has ended a four- year contract valued at $2.76m signed with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria two years ago.

The German firm said on Wednesday that the termination of the contract was due to the failure of athletes to wear the brand in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

PUMA said in a letter signed by its Director Manuel Edlheimb that “We are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation.

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.

“PUMA especially declares to be discharged from any or all obligations towards all stakeholders involved and reserves all rights against these entities and individuals”.

Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Federation had signed a $2.76m deal with the company on July 24, 2019, in Doha and due to expire in 2022.

The contract was described as controversial and corrupt, but the Department of States Service cleared Gusau of criminal allegation in the contract.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports had refused Nigerian athletes at the Olympics from wearing the PUMA brand over an alleged contract which it said was “subject to a criminal investigation”.

Based on the contract, the German wear company will supply clothes to Nigeria’s Athletics team for four years without a dime spent by the government.

Athletes wearing the PUMA kit will be rewarded with $15,000 for a gold medal at the Olympics, while silver medalists will get $5,000 and $3,000 for a bronze medal.