BREAKING: Putin Reacts As Biden Sanctions Russia For ‘Election Interference,’ Expels 10 Diplomats

The United States President, Joe Biden, on Thursday, issued an Executive Order imposing sanctions on Russia.

He claimed that the decision followed an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation.”

About ten Russian diplomats were said to be affected by the order.

“ I have determined that specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation — in particular, efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners; to engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners; to foster and use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments; to pursue extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists; to undermine security in countries and regions important to United States national security; and to violate well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states — constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” he said in a statement published on the White House website.

Meanwhile, the government Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, urged Biden to be mindful of straining the diplomatic relations between both countries.

The government said that the development would not “help” matters.