UPDATED: Queen Elizabeth’s Husband Dies At 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, has passed on at age 99.



The announcement was made by the Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The Royal Family said he exited the world in a good old age at the Windsor Castle.

The palace said his demise is a sad moment for the world.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course,” it stated.