The Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communication and Faaji FM, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been arrested upon his return to the country after a medical treatment at the American Hospital Dubai.

Dokpesi was arrested around 3:18 pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja on the instructions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Though no reasons were given for his arrest, an Immigration officer disclosed that Dokpesi is on the Federal Government of Nigeria watchlist and that he has instructions from above to arrest Dokpesi on arrival.

Chief Dokpesi came into the country via Emirate Airline, 0785 from Dubai.

Dokpesi is standing trial for alleged involvement in the diversion of N2.1 billion security funds by Sambo Dasuki,former National Security Adviser.

Recall that in September 2018, Raymond Dokpesi had dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation before the Federal High Court in Abuja over executive order number 6 of 2018 signed by the President.

In the suit, which had the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Bala Mohammed and Ambassador Bello Abba Mohammed also as co-plaintiffs, the plaintiffs were challenging the constitutionality of the order.

The president had signed an Executive Order to improve the fight against corruption by his administration. The order seeks to restrain owners of assets under investigation from carrying out any further transaction on such assets.

Specifically, the law targets the assets of no fewer than 11 former governors, ministers and other politically exposed persons, who served in the country between 1999 and 2015.

In their originating summons filed on their behalf by Kanu Agabi (SAN), the plaintiffs wanted the court to determine whether having regard to the 1999 Constitution which provides for separation of powers between the executive, legislature and the judiciary, and the right to be presumed innocent, the federal government can seek the forfeiture of the properties of a person yet to be convicted by the court.

The plaintiffs were asking the court to declare that the Executive Order 6 issued by the president, which stigmatises them as corrupt and labels their assets as proceeds of corruption liable for forfeiture is unlawful, null and void and of no effect whatsoever, having regard to the fact that the said order constitutes an attempt by the president to exercise to the detriment of the plaintiffs judicial and legislative powers not vested in him by the constitution.