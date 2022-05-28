BREAKING: Real Madrid Beat Liverpool To Lift 14th Champions League Trophy

Real Madrid have defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in four years.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Madrid in a match that was delayed for 15 minutes due to the crowd trooping in to watch the game.

Going into the game, Los Blancos had lifted title more than any other with a total of 13. Seven of the trophy came in the Champions League era.

Saturday victory made the trophy 14 for Madrid.

Liverpool are the most successful team with respect to the Champions League having won six.

Four of the titles was won in the European Cup era, while two of them came after the 1992 reform to the Champions League.

The atmosphere at the Stade de France was full of expecting as the both team had contested for the same trophy in 2018.

But Madrid outclassed the English team.

Stade de France was packed with 80,000 including close to 20,000 supporters of each side who have officially got tickets.

Jurgen Kloppe had boasted on Friday, ” “If you are a football person you know what my boys did so far this season was exceptional. But we all know you are judged by the colour of the medal after a game.”

Liverpool beat Villarreal in the knockout rounds, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men produced a memorable comebacks to beat Manchester City.

They had secured a comeback against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

The match seemed more like a revenge revenge Liverpool, while the Spanish team contested to maintain their class in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Liverpool took charge of the game for 40 minutes, but as soon as Real Madrid started to put the ball behind the defence, they found the back of the net, however, it was overruled by VAR.

Benzema’s goal may have been disallowed but that was typical of the Spanish side.

Madrid went closer to the their 14th trophy when Vinicius JuniorF converted Valverde’s ground cross in the 59th minute.

Mo-Salah was close to deliver an equaliser in the 63rd minute, but Thibaut Courtois denied him the great moment.