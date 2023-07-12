BREAKING: Relief For Trademore Residents As Court Bars FCTA From Demolishing Estate

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jikwoyi, Abuja, on Wednesday, issued an interim order restraining the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, from further demolishing houses in Trademore Estate otherwise known as Plot 1981, Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

Justice Zubairu Mohammed delivered the ruling in an exparte motion filed by Trademore International Holding Nigeria Ltd ( developers of Trademore Estate, Lugbe,Abuja ).

Respondents in the case are the Minister of FCT, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC ) and the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC ).

Recall that the AMMC had declared the estate a “disaster zone” after a heavy rainfall few days back.

The agency had also alleged that the estate was developed without approval but the claim was vehemently denied by the developers.

In the main suit filed on behalf of Trademore Estate, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that relevant agencies had engaged in illegal, wanton and unconscionable demolition of buildings belonging to innocent occupants in the estate “when it was manifestly clear that the three floodings ever experienced in the estate since it was built in 2007,were all caused, not by the Plaintiff or occupants of the estate, but by acts of gross negligence occasioned by the Defendants; or through outright inaction by agents of the Federal Government, by refusing to implement any of the anti-flooding measures jointly devised and agreed upon at various meetings and through several correspondences by representatives of the Federal government and Trademore Holding International Ltd ( owners of theTrademoreEstate ).”

In the ex parte application argued by a member of Ozekhome’s team, Benson Igbanoi, he said the agency threatened to further demolish Trademore Estate in Lugbe,Abuja, over issues concerning flooding of the estate and had already marked about 60 houses for demolition.

“If the Defendants through the Ecological Fund had not built a very narrow carnal instead of a huge bridge to allow free passage of water coming from a now broken down and disused dam that runs through several adjoining settlements, coupled with several unstrained excavatory acts of other developers in the area, there would have been no incidence of flooding in the estate,” the plaintiffs argued.

Subsequently, the court granted an order for maintenance of status quo by the parties and also restrained all the Defendants from further trespassing or demolishing the estate or any part thereof, with the buildings and appurtenances thereon; pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also barred the FCTA from “evicting the occupants of the said property from it or in any way interfering with the plaintiffs exclusive right of ownership and possession of the said property.”

The Judge adjourned the motion on notice for hearing to 22nd of September, 2023.