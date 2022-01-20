BREAKING: Reps Pass Electoral Bill, Remove Compulsory Direct Primary Clause

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Femi-Gbajabiamila-
Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, 9th House of Representatives

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the electoral amendment bill.

The lawmakers revised the compulsory direct primary clause, which has been the contentious proviso in the bill that stalled signing of the bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

The bill was passed after the removal of clause (84) requiring political parties to only select candidates through direct primaries.

It was re-listed yesterday after resumption of plenary on Tuesday, with the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila stating that the House will expedite action on the contentious bill.

Details later…

