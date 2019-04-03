BREAKING: Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike Wins Re-Election

Advertisement

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has won the governorship election in the state held on March 9.

Wike under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP polled a total of 886,264 votes to defeat his major rival at the polls, Biokpamabo Awara under the platform of African Alliance Congress, AAC who scored 173,859 votes.

The margin of victory between Wike and Awara is 712,405

Advertisement

Announcing the results today in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the State Returning Officer said Wike having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes cast: “is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”

Responding after the declaration, Nyesom Wike says he dedicates the victory to God and thanked the people of the state for reposing their confidence in him.

He noted that Rivers is a Christian state, and promised not to victimize anyone.

He further thanked his party, PDP for standing by him, and expressed his utmost joy over the victory.

In a similar vein, National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus said he gives God all the glory for the victory and thanked the people of the state for voting Mr. Wike, despite some forces who tried to no avail to scuttle the wishes of the people.

Advertisement

Wike, had yesterday, Tuesday polled 426,369 votes against 129,855 votes secured by Awara in 15 local governments as declared by INEC.

This lead was further extend ed when the commission announced four more results on Wednesday.

In Degema Local Government, Wike polled 12,133 votes to Awara’s 5,071 votes. In the 12 wards of Asari-Toru Local Government, he had 32,172 votes to Awara’s 18,945; while in the 12 wards of Ogo/Bolo Local Government, he polled 11,855 votes to Awara’s 814. The surprise of the day was in the 17 wards of Obio/Akpor Local Government, where he polled an astounding 281,164 votes to Awara’s 7,495.

These results brought Wike’s total as of Wednesday afternoon to 763,603 votes while Awara had 162,180.

When results of the four outstanding local governments were announced on Wednesday’s evening, Wike’s votes soared to 886,264, with Awara recording a distant 173,859.