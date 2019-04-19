BREAKING: Rivers PDP Suspends 15 LGA Party Chairmen Indefinitely

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, has handed indefinite suspension to 15 of its Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen in the state.

The Rivers PDP secretary, Samuel Okpoko, who announced this in a statement on Friday, said the chairmen’s suspension came after an emergency meeting held by the party’s State Executive at the state secretariat in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The suspended party chairmen include those of Abua-Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Bonny, Degema, Eleme, and Emohua.

Advertisement

Others are Khana, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Okrika, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro, and Oyigbo.

The party, thereafter, directed all the suspended LGA chairmen to handover all its property in their possession to their deputies.

The PDP took the decision barely one day after Governor Nyesom Wike suspended 12 LGA chairmen in the state.

The governor had notified the Rivers State House of Assembly of his decision in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House.

He premised his action on Section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

Advertisement

The suspended local government chairmen include Philemon Kingolo (Okrika), Tom Aliezi (Emohua), Daniel Daniel (Abua/Odual), Tony Phimoore (Degema), and Lahteh Loolo (Khana).

Others are Paul Kobani (Gokana), Ben Eke (Ahoada East), Samuel Nwanosike (Ikwerre), Philip Okparaji (Ikwerre), Paul Paul (Andoni), Christian Nwaiwu (Omuma), and Erasmus Victor (Ogu/Bolo).