Breaking: Sanwo-Olu, El-Rufai, 14 Other APC Governors In Make Or Mar Meeting

No fewer than 16 of the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are currently locked in a meeting seen as a make or mar one to resolve problems besetting the party.

The meeting, which is taking place behind closed doors, is holding at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

The governors of the party are divided over the right date to hold the national convention of the party.

While some favour holding it in February, a group is pushing for a shift to a later date.

A group has already threatened to hold a parallel convention.

Among governors in attendance at the meeting are Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Mohammed Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others are Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara).

Top on the agenda is the issue of the national convention, as they seek to find common ground and resolve the controversy surrounding it.

They are expected to present their decision to president Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the party.

Party sources also told journalists that the issue of presidential aspirants will also be discussed to ensure there will be a smooth presidential primary as election season kicks in.

Details later…