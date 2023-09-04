BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Resends Rejected Nominees’ Names To Lagos Assembly For Confirmation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the rejection of 17 cabinet nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent a fresh list to the House.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday, called on the 12-man ad-hoc committee, which screened the previous nominees to take charge of the list and report back to the House by Thursday.

It was learnt that nominees earlier rejected by the state assembly, including the former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, made the new list.

“Some of the nominees have their documents with you, and you can reach out to the new nominees. I want you to be thorough and do the needful while carrying out this exercise,” The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, told the committee in charge of screening the nominees.

Details to follow…