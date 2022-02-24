BREAKING: Scores Killed As Robbers Attack 5 Banks In Edo

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
The Whistler NG Breaking News

An unspecified number of people have been killed after suspected armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State on Thursday.

The Edo Police Command spokesperson, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the robbery incident to THE WHISTLER on Thursday but noted that the details were still sketchy.

The robbers were said to have also attacked a police division in the area during the incident.

RELATED
Football

Chelsea Owner, Roman Abramovich Barred From Living In Britain

Bello told this newspaper that the police were currently investigating the incident to ascertain the affected banks and number of casualties.

He said, “I have just confirmed that the incident happened. I am waiting to confirm how many banks were robbed and the number of people that were attacked.

“They also crippled a Divisional Police Station before attacking the banks”.

An eyewitness had told this website that the robbers attacked at least five banks during the robbery incident.

You might also like

Police Arrest Woman For Killing Husband With Hot Water While Sleeping

Buhari Govt Not In Touch With Reality, Says Afenifere

Appeal Court Faults ICPC On Otedola, Reduces Farouk Lawan’s 7 Years Imprisonment

Terrorists Kill Assistant Customs Superintendent In Kaduna

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.