Breaking: S’Court Dismisses ADC Appeal, Sends Case Back To High Court

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The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal arising from the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), directing all parties to return to the Federal High Court for hearing of the substantive suit.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Thursday, the apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal, upholding its earlier ruling on the matter.

The court also declined to entertain arguments challenging the appellate court’s jurisdiction, holding that the Court of Appeal acted within its constitutional powers in determining the case.

Details soon…