BREAKING: Second Niger Bridge Named After President Buhari

Second Niger Bridge Named After President Buhari

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The Second Niger Bridge has been named after President Muhammed Buhari.

The naming was made by the South East Governors’ Forum, led by Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The development was announced on Tuesday by President Buhari’s special assistant on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad.

Mr Ahmad tweeted: “The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as MUHAMMADU BUHARI SECOND NIGER BRIDGE. The MUHAMMADU BUHARI BRIDGE is officially commissioned today, by President Muhammadu Buhari. #PMBLegacy.”

Recall that the media adviser to the president, Mr Femi Adesina, yesterday, stated that President Buhari would today inaugurate seven legacy projects completed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing across the country as part of his administration’s determination to upgrade and expand the nation’s stock of infrastructure.

The historic event, the statement read, would be headlined by the Second Niger Bridge which was conceptualised in 2005.

Our correspondent reports that in 2014, there was an unsuccessful attempt to construct the bridge through Public Private Partnership (PPP). The construction began in 2016 with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

