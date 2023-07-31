BREAKING: Senate Begins Screening Of Ministerial Nominees
The Senate has begun the confirmation of nominees for ministers sent in by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday.
Recall the president sent in 28 names as his nominees which were read during plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
The Senate which was billed to proceed on recess last Thursday set aside its rules to carry out the screening exercise.
The first to be screened is Abubakar Momoh, who
is currently being grilled by the upper house.