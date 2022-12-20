BREAKING: Senate Confirms Lauretta Onochie As NDDC Chairman

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lauretta Onochie, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, has been confirmed as the board chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday confirmed Onochie’s nomination after considering the report of its committee on Niger Delta Affairs which screened her for the job.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in November written to the Senate seeking her confirmation as the substantive chairman of the Board of the NDCC.

In his letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the president said the request was in accordance with the provisions of section 2(2) (a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act.

During Onochie’s screening by the Senate Committee, there were reservations by some members against her nomination on the grounds that she is not from an oil-producing community in Delta State where she hails from.

Senator Seriake Dickson, a member of the committee, was reported to have argued that her non-membership of an oil-producing community was against the NDDC Act and hence she should not be confirmed to the position.

Senator Orji Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, reminded the committee a former NDDC Chairman Onyema Ugochukwu is from Abia State.