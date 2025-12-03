BREAKING: Senate In Rowdy Session Over Screening Of Defence Minister Nominee

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Wednesday descended into a rowdy session during the screening of the Minister of Defence nominee, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.), following an objection raised by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger).

Trouble began shortly after the nominee had answered a few questions. Senator Musa stood up to argue that the sensitivity of the Defence portfolio made public screening unnecessary, especially since the Senate had already held a closed-door interaction with the nominee earlier in the day.

“Owing to the sensitivity of this position, and the fact that we have already held a closed-door session with the nominee, I do not think there is any need for an open screening,” Senator Musa said.

His submission immediately drew loud reactions from across the chamber, with several senators voicing disapproval.

The atmosphere became heated as lawmakers argued back and forth, forcing the presiding officer, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to intervene.

“Senator Musa, your view is noted,” Akpabio said while seeking to restore calm. The Senate President, however, insisted that Nigerians deserved to hear from the nominee publicly, especially in view of the worsening security situation in the country.

“A lot of Nigerian children, especially girls, are still being held captive in the bush,” Akpabio said.

“Nigerians need confidence from the nominee who is being screened to be Minister of Defence.”

His remark triggered applause and murmurs of approval from several lawmakers, with many senators shouting, “Continue! Continue!” in support of the screening process.

Akpabio subsequently directed Gen. Musa to proceed with answering questions from the legislators.

Earlier during the session, the nominee had told the Senate that Nigeria must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes, pledging to strengthen military coordination and operational efficiency if confirmed.

Gen. Musa said: “We must draw a firm red line against terrorism and banditry. The Nigerian people must feel safe again, and that is the confidence I intend to restore.”

The Defence Minister nominee continued with the screening after order was restored in the chamber