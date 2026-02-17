BREAKING: Senate Moves To Shift 2027 Presidential, Nass Election Date Over Ramadan, Lent

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate has initiated moves to shift the date for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections originally scheduled for February 20, 2027.

The shift in date is presently being considered by the upper legislative chamber at its Tuesday, February 17, 2026 that’s still ongoing.

The moves involves the rescission and re-committal of the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2026.

The motion for the shift in date, which was moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, drew attention to the coincidence of the date for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections with the 2027 Ramadan period.

“The Senate notes that the coincidence of the elections with the Ramadan period could adversely affect voters turnout, logistical coordination, stakeholder engagement, and the overall inclusiveness and credibility of the electoral process,” Bamidele said.

Bamidele further noted that the election date similarly coincides with the 2027 Christian Lent period.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced February 20, 2027 date for the two national elections.

