BREAKING: Senate Panel Issues Arrest Warrant On CAC Registrar General

The Senate Committee on Finance has issued a warrant of arrest on the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji.

The committee, issued the warrant on Thursday during a budget defence session with the Federal Ministry of Finance and its agencies.

The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Sani Musa, accused Magaji of serially disrespecting the committee.

He chided the Registrar General for spurning numerous invitations extended to him to clarify issues relating to the finances of the CAC.

“The Registrar General has refused on so many occasions refused to honour invitations and summons by this committee.

“We have issues with the reconciliation of the revenue of the CAC but each time we summoned him, he would send a junior officer.”

A member of the committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was the first to raise the case against Magaji.

Kalu had urged the committee to recommend the removal from office, of the Registrar General to President Bola Tinubu.

Another member of the committee, Senator Adams Oshiomhole urged the committee not to approve any budgetary allocation to the Commission in the 2026 Appropriation Act until Magaji appeared before the committee.

The committee also endorsed Oshiomhole’s suggestion that the CAC be restrained from spending from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) without obtaining approval from the National Assembly.