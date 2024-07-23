BREAKING: Senate Passes Minimum Wage Bill

275 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the New Minimum Wage Bill into law.

The bill was given an accelerated hearing and passed the first reading when it was read at President Bola Tinubu’s request.

It also passed a second reading after a short debate on its general principles.

The lawmakers again passed the bill after it was read for the third time on Tuesday.

This followed the transmission of the bill from the president after the federal government and organised labour agreed on the minimum wage some days ago.

The legislation seeks to raise the country’s minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000.

The new legislation also provides for a review of the wage after three years, unlike the former provision that provided for a review every five years.