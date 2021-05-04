BREAKING: Shake Up In Police As IGP Redeploys Imo CP, 5 Others

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday, ordered the redeployment of Abutu Yaro to Imo as the state’s new Commissioner of Police.

Yaro’s posting came amidst rising insecurity in Imo and the South East region,

The IGP described Yaro as an operationally-minded cop and a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command.

Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

CP Hussaini Rabiu emerged as the new Zamfara State Commissioner of Police.

The shake up, which was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force PRO, Frank MBA, highlighted other Commissioners of Police affected by the new postings to include: CP John Amadi, who was posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos, to Airport Police Command, Ikeja.

The statement read in part: “CP Anderson Bankole who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos; and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police, DFA.

“The IGP, while charging the newly posted officers to bring to bear their professional experience in improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment, assured citizens of the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country”.