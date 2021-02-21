Six Feared Dead As Military Aircraft Crashes In Abuja

42 SHARES Share Tweet

A military aircraft King Air 350 has crashed in the Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, killing six passengers on board.

The B350 Aircraft which belonged to the Nigerian Air Force was said to have departed Abuja at 1033UTC with 6 persons on board including 2 crew.

The Aircraft reported engine failure at time 10:39am and was said to have crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 10:48am.

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident.

The the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sarika confirmed the incident on Sunday

Sarika said, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

Military Aircraft King Air 350