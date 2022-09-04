BREAKING: Six Trapped As Seven-Storey Building Under Construction Collapses In Lekki, Lagos

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least six persons are trapped in the rubble of a seven-storey building which collapsed close to the Sand Field Bus Stop, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The time of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained but sources said the building under construction caved in early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that emergency responders had been deployed to commence rescue operations at the scene of the incident.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

Farinloye said, “Seven-storey building collapsed at Sand field bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders are already on ground.”

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, also confirmed the collapse.

While responding to the incident, he said officials of the agency discovered upon arrival that the seven-storey building was under construction when it caved in.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “No injury sustained. However, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan. The operation is ongoing. More updates to follow.”