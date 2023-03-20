BREAKING: Soldiers Kill 2 Policemen, Injure 3 at INEC Collation Centre In Jalingo

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least two officers have been confirmed dead after soldiers opened fire on police officers at the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Jailingo, Taraba State.

The State Police Command Spokesperson, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident via a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER on Monday.

The incident, according to reports, started after a disagreement between personnel of both security agencies.

The soldiers had reportedly sent the officers at the collation centre away while invading the state’s police headquarters where vehicles were vandalized.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Usman said, “I can confirm that two officers were killed and three were injured by soldiers”.

He said the police commissioner in the state, Sulieman Amodu, has set up a committee to investigate the cause of the incident.