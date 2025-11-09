BREAKING: Soludo Defeats Ukachukwu, Moghalu In Landslide Victory With 422,664 Votes

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Guber Candidates’ Accuse APGA, APC Of Vote Buying

…INEC REC Refutes Vote Buying Claims, Demands Evidence

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo, has won the Anambra State election in a landslide victory with a total of 422,664.

The returning officer for the election,

Vice Chancellor of University of Benin, Professor Edoba Omorege, declared Soludo the winner after the collation of all election results from across 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

Omorege said the just concluded election had a total of 2,788,864 registered voters; 598,228 accredited voters; 584,054 valid votes; and 11,244 rejected votes. Total votes cast stood at 595,298.

Soludo’s closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got a total of 99,445 and Labour Party’s George Moghalu scored 10,576.

Advertisement

The result of other candidates are:

African Democratic Congress (ADC): 8,208; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): 1,401; Young Progressives Party (YPP): 37,753; African Action Congress (AAC): 292; Action Alliance (AA): 1,145 among others.

However, there were incidents of ballot snatching at the point of collation at Bridge Head 2 in Onitsha South LGA. Consequently, no votes were recorded for that ward.

Also, results were cancelled in Nri, Anaocha LGA, where there was record of overvoting and violence.

Results from two polling units were also cancelled in Anambra West LGA due to overvoting.

Voting in the November 8 Anambra election, contested by 16 governorship candidates, kicked off at various times across the 21 LGAs of the state.

Advertisement

Candidates of the Labour Party, APGA and the APC, particularly raised concerns over alleged transactional votes recorded in some polling units across registration areas.

The Centre for Journalism Innovation (CJID) confirmed that party agents were observed offering cash and food items in multiple locations, including Achalla, Igbariam, Utuh, Ezira, and others.

“These incidents expose how impunity, voter desperation, and weak enforcement continue to undermine democracy.

“Meaningful reform requires both robust law enforcement and sustained civic education to address underlying drivers such as poverty, social norms, and organised broker networks,” the CJID said.

However, the Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Queen Elizebeth Agwu dismissed claims of vote buying during the election, and asked anyone making such claims to present credible evidence.

“When the two strongest candidates went to vote, they mentioned vote-buying. But like I said during voter education, anyone with such information should provide facts and figures.

Advertisement

“Vote-buying is a very serious offence and a legislative matter. If you want to accuse someone, give us evidence. You can’t just go on television and say there’s vote-buying everywhere without mentioning one place,” she said.

Below is a breakdown of the result across the 21 LGAs:

Dunukofia LGA –

ADC- 232

APC- 3284

APGA- 14892

LP- 71

PDP-16

Registered Voters – 83257

Accredited Voters – 21438

Total valid votes – 21102

Rejected votes – 284

Total votes cast – 21386

Njikoka LGA –

ADC- 236

APC- 5687

APGA- 22213

LP- 311

PDP- 47

Registered Voters – 119605

Accredited Voters – 30907

Total valid votes – 30257

Rejected votes – 529

Total votes cast – 30786

Awka North LGA –

ADC- 815

APC- 3661

APGA- 15895

LP – 299

PDP – 203

Registered Voters – 84105

Accredited Voters – 21783

Total valid votes – 21291

Rejected votes – 461

Total votes cast – 21752

Aguata LGA –

ADC- 301

APC- 4125

APGA- 35559

LP – 124

PDP – 82

Registered Voters – 154687

Accredited Voters – 43714

Total valid votes – 43068

Rejected votes – 620

Total votes cast – 43688

Orumba South LGA –

ADC- 361

APC- 2828

APGA- 19818

LP – 16

PDP – 18

Registered Voters – 88701

Accredited Voters – 24274

Total valid votes – 24001

Rejected votes – 261

Total votes cast – 24262

Orumba North LGA –

ADC- 115

APC- 2615

APGA- 24664

LP – 131

PDP – 17

Registered Voters – 102817

Accredited Voters – 29565

Total valid votes – 29135

Rejected votes – 371

Total votes cast – 29506

OYI LGA –

ADC- 167

APC- 5118

APGA- 18882

LP – 3641

PDP – 16

Registered Voters – 114439

Accredited Voters – 30855

Total valid votes – 30050

Rejected votes – 786

Total votes cast – 30836

Anambra East LGA –

ADC- 157

APC- 3108

APGA- 14665

LP – 304

PDP – 207

Registered Voters – 108643

Accredited Voters – 25431

Total valid votes – 24765

Rejected votes – 578

Total votes cast – 25343

Ayamelum LGA –

ADC- 470

APC- 7478

APGA- 13340

LP – 117

PDP – 13

Registered Voters – 96433

Accredited Voters – 24544

Total valid votes – 23991

Rejected votes – 264

Total votes cast – 24255

Nnewi North LGA –

ADC- 553

APC- 5441

APGA- 20320

LP – 1140

PDP – 45

Registered Voters – 166291

Accredited Voters – 29323

Total valid votes – 28715

Rejected votes – 569

Total votes cast – 29284

Nnewi South LGA –

ADC- 127

APC- 9281

APGA- 17286

LP – 73

PDP – 12

Registered Voters – 102907

Accredited Voters – 27937

Total valid votes – 27400

Rejected votes – 532

Total votes cast – 27932

Ogbaru LGA –

ADC- 465

APC- 3768

APGA- 22803

LP – 347

PDP – 30

Registered Voters – 188016

Accredited Voters – 30635

Total valid votes – 29821

Rejected votes – 764

Total votes cast – 30585

Onitsha North LGA –

ADC- 514

APC- 4677

APGA- 24225

LP – 500

PDP – 111

Registered Voters – 183656

Accredited Voters – 33582

Total valid votes – 32601

Rejected votes – 838

Total votes cast – 33439

Onitsha South LGA –

ADC- 231

APC- 4156

APGA- 15742

LP – 615

PDP – 73

Registered Voters – 167078

Accredited Voters – 22936

Total valid votes – 21546

Rejected votes – 362

Total votes cast – 21908

Anaocha LGA

ADC- 255

APC- 5956

APGA- 20118

LP – 483

PDP – 42

Registered Voters – 124061

Accredited Voters – 28758

Total valid votes – 28189

Rejected votes – 569

Total votes cast – 28758

Idemili North LGA

ADC- 722

APC- 6383

APGA- 25498

LP – 1275

PDP – 125

Registered Voters – 246412

Accredited Voters – 36048

Total valid votes – 34961

Rejected votes – 704

Total votes cast – 35665

Ekwusigo LGA

ADC- 261

APC- 2973

APGA- 18749

LP – 194

PDP – 70

Registered Voters – 88828

Accredited Voters – 24020

Total valid votes – 23642

Rejected votes – 378

Total votes cast – 24020

Idemili South LGA

ADC- 213

APC- 6015

APGA- 17224

LP – 276

PDP – 40

Registered Voters – 124237

Accredited Voters – 25141

Total valid votes – 24431

Rejected votes – 464

Total votes cast – 24895

Awka South LGA

ADC- 1726

APC-5038

APGA- 27896

LP – 520

PDP – 63

Registered Voters – 216611

Accredited Voters – 38374

Total valid votes – 37518

Rejected votes – 784

Total votes cast – 38302

Anambra West LGA

ADC- 152

APC- 3428

APGA- 9318

LP – 58

PDP –102

Registered Voters – 71365

Accredited Voters – 16,595

Total valid votes – 16041

Rejected votes – 286

Total votes cast – 16327

Ihiala

ADC- 135

APC- 4,425

APGA- 23,557

LP – 81

PDP – 69

Registered voters: 156715

Accredited voters: 32369

Total valid votes: 31,529

Rejected votes: 840

Votes cast: 32,369