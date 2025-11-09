BREAKING: Soludo Defeats Ukachukwu, Moghalu In Landslide Victory With 422,664 Votes

…Guber Candidates’ Accuse APGA, APC Of Vote Buying
…INEC REC Refutes Vote Buying Claims, Demands Evidence
The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo, has won the Anambra State election in a landslide victory with a total of 422,664.
The returning officer for the election,
Vice Chancellor of University of Benin, Professor Edoba Omorege, declared Soludo the winner after the collation of all election results from across 21 Local Government Areas of the State.
Omorege said the just concluded election had a total of 2,788,864 registered voters; 598,228 accredited voters; 584,054 valid votes; and 11,244 rejected votes. Total votes cast stood at 595,298.
Soludo’s closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got a total of 99,445 and Labour Party’s George Moghalu scored 10,576.
The result of other candidates are:
African Democratic Congress (ADC): 8,208; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): 1,401; Young Progressives Party (YPP): 37,753; African Action Congress (AAC): 292; Action Alliance (AA): 1,145 among others.
However, there were incidents of ballot snatching at the point of collation at Bridge Head 2 in Onitsha South LGA. Consequently, no votes were recorded for that ward.
Also, results were cancelled in Nri, Anaocha LGA, where there was record of overvoting and violence.
Results from two polling units were also cancelled in Anambra West LGA due to overvoting.
Voting in the November 8 Anambra election, contested by 16 governorship candidates, kicked off at various times across the 21 LGAs of the state.
Candidates of the Labour Party, APGA and the APC, particularly raised concerns over alleged transactional votes recorded in some polling units across registration areas.
The Centre for Journalism Innovation (CJID) confirmed that party agents were observed offering cash and food items in multiple locations, including Achalla, Igbariam, Utuh, Ezira, and others.
“These incidents expose how impunity, voter desperation, and weak enforcement continue to undermine democracy.
“Meaningful reform requires both robust law enforcement and sustained civic education to address underlying drivers such as poverty, social norms, and organised broker networks,” the CJID said.
However, the Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Queen Elizebeth Agwu dismissed claims of vote buying during the election, and asked anyone making such claims to present credible evidence.
“When the two strongest candidates went to vote, they mentioned vote-buying. But like I said during voter education, anyone with such information should provide facts and figures.
“Vote-buying is a very serious offence and a legislative matter. If you want to accuse someone, give us evidence. You can’t just go on television and say there’s vote-buying everywhere without mentioning one place,” she said.
Below is a breakdown of the result across the 21 LGAs:
Dunukofia LGA –
ADC- 232
APC- 3284
APGA- 14892
LP- 71
PDP-16
Registered Voters – 83257
Accredited Voters – 21438
Total valid votes – 21102
Rejected votes – 284
Total votes cast – 21386
Njikoka LGA –
ADC- 236
APC- 5687
APGA- 22213
LP- 311
PDP- 47
Registered Voters – 119605
Accredited Voters – 30907
Total valid votes – 30257
Rejected votes – 529
Total votes cast – 30786
Awka North LGA –
ADC- 815
APC- 3661
APGA- 15895
LP – 299
PDP – 203
Registered Voters – 84105
Accredited Voters – 21783
Total valid votes – 21291
Rejected votes – 461
Total votes cast – 21752
Aguata LGA –
ADC- 301
APC- 4125
APGA- 35559
LP – 124
PDP – 82
Registered Voters – 154687
Accredited Voters – 43714
Total valid votes – 43068
Rejected votes – 620
Total votes cast – 43688
Orumba South LGA –
ADC- 361
APC- 2828
APGA- 19818
LP – 16
PDP – 18
Registered Voters – 88701
Accredited Voters – 24274
Total valid votes – 24001
Rejected votes – 261
Total votes cast – 24262
Orumba North LGA –
ADC- 115
APC- 2615
APGA- 24664
LP – 131
PDP – 17
Registered Voters – 102817
Accredited Voters – 29565
Total valid votes – 29135
Rejected votes – 371
Total votes cast – 29506
OYI LGA –
ADC- 167
APC- 5118
APGA- 18882
LP – 3641
PDP – 16
Registered Voters – 114439
Accredited Voters – 30855
Total valid votes – 30050
Rejected votes – 786
Total votes cast – 30836
Anambra East LGA –
ADC- 157
APC- 3108
APGA- 14665
LP – 304
PDP – 207
Registered Voters – 108643
Accredited Voters – 25431
Total valid votes – 24765
Rejected votes – 578
Total votes cast – 25343
Ayamelum LGA –
ADC- 470
APC- 7478
APGA- 13340
LP – 117
PDP – 13
Registered Voters – 96433
Accredited Voters – 24544
Total valid votes – 23991
Rejected votes – 264
Total votes cast – 24255
Nnewi North LGA –
ADC- 553
APC- 5441
APGA- 20320
LP – 1140
PDP – 45
Registered Voters – 166291
Accredited Voters – 29323
Total valid votes – 28715
Rejected votes – 569
Total votes cast – 29284
Nnewi South LGA –
ADC- 127
APC- 9281
APGA- 17286
LP – 73
PDP – 12
Registered Voters – 102907
Accredited Voters – 27937
Total valid votes – 27400
Rejected votes – 532
Total votes cast – 27932
Ogbaru LGA –
ADC- 465
APC- 3768
APGA- 22803
LP – 347
PDP – 30
Registered Voters – 188016
Accredited Voters – 30635
Total valid votes – 29821
Rejected votes – 764
Total votes cast – 30585
Onitsha North LGA –
ADC- 514
APC- 4677
APGA- 24225
LP – 500
PDP – 111
Registered Voters – 183656
Accredited Voters – 33582
Total valid votes – 32601
Rejected votes – 838
Total votes cast – 33439
Onitsha South LGA –
ADC- 231
APC- 4156
APGA- 15742
LP – 615
PDP – 73
Registered Voters – 167078
Accredited Voters – 22936
Total valid votes – 21546
Rejected votes – 362
Total votes cast – 21908
Anaocha LGA
ADC- 255
APC- 5956
APGA- 20118
LP – 483
PDP – 42
Registered Voters – 124061
Accredited Voters – 28758
Total valid votes – 28189
Rejected votes – 569
Total votes cast – 28758
Idemili North LGA
ADC- 722
APC- 6383
APGA- 25498
LP – 1275
PDP – 125
Registered Voters – 246412
Accredited Voters – 36048
Total valid votes – 34961
Rejected votes – 704
Total votes cast – 35665
Ekwusigo LGA
ADC- 261
APC- 2973
APGA- 18749
LP – 194
PDP – 70
Registered Voters – 88828
Accredited Voters – 24020
Total valid votes – 23642
Rejected votes – 378
Total votes cast – 24020
Idemili South LGA
ADC- 213
APC- 6015
APGA- 17224
LP – 276
PDP – 40
Registered Voters – 124237
Accredited Voters – 25141
Total valid votes – 24431
Rejected votes – 464
Total votes cast – 24895
Awka South LGA
ADC- 1726
APC-5038
APGA- 27896
LP – 520
PDP – 63
Registered Voters – 216611
Accredited Voters – 38374
Total valid votes – 37518
Rejected votes – 784
Total votes cast – 38302
Anambra West LGA
ADC- 152
APC- 3428
APGA- 9318
LP – 58
PDP –102
Registered Voters – 71365
Accredited Voters – 16,595
Total valid votes – 16041
Rejected votes – 286
Total votes cast – 16327
Ihiala
ADC- 135
APC- 4,425
APGA- 23,557
LP – 81
PDP – 69
Registered voters: 156715
Accredited voters: 32369
Total valid votes: 31,529
Rejected votes: 840
Votes cast: 32,369