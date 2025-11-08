BREAKING: Soludo Votes At Isuofia PU, Commends Process

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has cast his vote at Polling Unit 002, Isuofia, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Soludo arrived at the polling unit in the company of his wife and supporters and was accredited before casting his ballot.

The incumbent governor commended the voting process and expressed confidence in the conduct of the election.

He urged voters to remain peaceful and exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

Similarly, Yiaga Africa, an NGO, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for the early arrival of election materials and personnel in the Anambra election.

Ms Cynthia Mbamalu, the Director of Programmes, Yiaga, gave the commendation at the Community Primary School, Amawbia, Awka South LGA on Saturday in Amawbia.

She said that Yiaga Africa was up early in the morning to monitor the arrival of materials and personnel at polling units.

She told journalists that the election commenced by 8:30 a.m. as stated by the INEC electoral act.

Mbamalu said that the Amawbia community polling unit has multiple polling units

She noted that the early arrival of personnel and materials at 7.34 a.m was a sign of early start of the election and described it as commendable.

She said that Yiaga Africa’s way of accessing transparent elections was early arrival of adequate personnel and materials for the commencement of election by 8:30 a.m as contained in INEC electoral act.

Mbamalu hoped that the story of Amawbia community primary school would reflect in all the polling units across the state.

She said that the group would go round to ascertain that the story was the same in other parts of the state.

The Yiaga director urged INEC to ensure that full materials and personnel needed for the election arrived on time as allowed by the law.

She also appealed that functional BVAS were provided to all polling units to make the election process a transparent one.

“In the last election in the state only 17 per cent of INEC personnel and materials were present in the various polling units by 7:30 a.m.

“Yiaga Africa hopes that the story of Amawbia community primary school goes round all the polling units to change the narratives, only then will the election be described as transparent,” she said.

Mr Ade Bose, INEC Presiding Officer, said that there were two polling units 001 and 002 with 1411 registered voters.

She said that all materials for the election were on the ground.

Ms Patricia Okpalachukwu of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) and other sister agencies were on ground too.

Mr Umerah Chikwenze of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)said that the arrival on time of the security agencies and INEC officials showed commitment to the new face of the electoral process.

He prayed for a smooth, free and fair electioneering exercise and for the election results to be upheld at last.

Mr Onyeka Uchenna representing the All Progressive Congress (APC) expressed the hope that the voters would come out on time and en masse to cast their votes to their preferred candidates.

At Enugwu-Ukwu Community of Njikoka LGA ward 1 polling unit 013, materials, the personnel and voters were on ground waiting to commence voting by 8: 30a.m.

Ms Amarachi Onwe, the INEC Presiding Officer, said that a total number of 538 voters were registered in the polling unit.

Mr Sunday Okorie a 56-year-old voter said that he was early at the polling unit to perform his civic right before it gets crowded, because he is not too strong to wait in a long line.

Also at ward 2, polling unit 004, Insp Comfort Oparinde and his NSCDC counterpart, a Deputy Superintendent, were all on ground.

Mrs Ngozi Anagor, from ward 2, polling unit 006, at St. Ben Primary School, reported the arrival of election officers at about 7:50 a.m., with voters coming out in bits.