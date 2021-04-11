BREAKING: South-East Govs Launch ‘Ebube Agu’ Security Network To Tackle Insecurity

Nigeria Politics
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James

Governors of the South-East have reached a decision to launch a regional security network condemned “EBUBEAGU” to address worsening insecurity in the region. 

THE WHISTLER reported earlier that governors of the five states that make up the SOUTH-EAST had converged on Owerri, the Imo State capital, over the rising insecurity in the region. 

The governors of Abia, Imo, Anambra , Enugu, and Ebonyi were all present at the meeting. 

The decision to float “Ebebeagu” was announced at the end of the security meeting by the governor. 

