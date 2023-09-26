BREAKING: Subsidy Removal: NLC, TUC Begin Indefinite Strike October 3

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) will commence their indefinite strike action on October 3.

The decision is due to the Federal Government inability to meet the unions’ demands, four months after the removal of fuel subsidy.

THE WHISTLER reports that the union had convened an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting with its members to decide if it would embark on a total shutdown of the economy.

The meeting was headed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

At the end of the meeting, the union decided to embark on an indefinite strike across the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The unions also asked their state chapters to mobilize for protests across the country, noting that there will be strict compliance to the strike.

THE WHISTLER reports that some of the NLC demands include wage awards, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers, reduction of cost of governance, provision of Compressed Natural Gas, buses, the release of modalities for N70bn for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, and release of officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, among others.