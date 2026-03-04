BREAKING: Super Eagles Out As FIFA Confirms DR Congo’s Spot In 2026 World Cup Play-Off

Nigeria’s hopes of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been officially extinguished after FIFA confirmed the Democratic Republic of Congo’s place in the intercontinental play-off tournament.

The world football governing body released the final list of qualified teams for the play-offs without any alteration, effectively ending the protest filed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The decision confirms that the Super Eagles will not be reinstated following their penalty shootout defeat to the DR Congo national football team in November’s African play-off final.

The NFF had lodged a formal complaint alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the decisive encounter. Nigerian officials argued that certain players did not meet FIFA’s eligibility requirements.

However, FIFA made no public statement overturning the result, and DR Congo remains listed among nations advancing to the play-off tournament ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the official lineup unchanged, Nigeria’s appeal is widely regarded as unsuccessful.

The confirmation marks a painful conclusion to Nigeria’s qualification campaign. The Super Eagles, three-time African champions and regular World Cup participants, will now miss out on what will be the first expanded 48-team World Cup edition.

Football analysts say the setback should serve as a moment of reflection for Nigerian football authorities, as attention shifts toward rebuilding and preparing for future continental competitions.

For now, DR Congo marches on, and Nigeria watches from home.