BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Case Against Benue Gov Alia’s Election

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Titus Uba and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which sought an order setting aside the judgment of the Appeal Court and Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal tribunal upholding the election victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision, held that the PDP ought not to have brought the matter before them.

Advertisement

After Alia was declared winner of the governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Uba and the PDP approached the tribunal, insisting that the governor was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the poll.

They alleged his deputy, Samuel Ode, submitted a forged certificate to INEC in contravention of Section 182(1)(j) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

They also claimed the governor’s name was submitted to INEC after the constitutionally stipulated time had passed for them to do so.

But the three-member panel of the tribunal chaired by Justice Ibrahim Karaye, dismissed the petition because it is a pre-election matter and for being statute-barred.

Advertisement

As a result, Uba, and subsequently the APC, entered appeals and cross-appeals in the matter.

Passing its judgment on November 20, 2023, a three-member panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi declared that there was nothing wrong with the tribunal’s decision, declining jurisdiction on the petition.

The appeal court held that the nomination and sponsorship of the governor and his deputy by the APC was done in line with relevant laws and agreed with the orders of a High court.

“Issues of nomination are a pre-election matter and do not fall within the jurisdiction of the Tribunal,” the court held.

The court said the allegation that the deputy governor had forged a certificate was a pre-election matter that ought to have been ventilated before the Federal High Court.

Advertisement

Dissatisfied, the PDP and its candidate’s lawyer, S.T. Hon, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, told the five-man panel of the apex court that the deputy governors’ name was not submitted to INEC on time.

He strongly submitted that his case was not a pre-election matter,

“The All Progressives Congress candidate was not duly sponsored, ” Hon contended on Monday.

“This is not the kind of matter that should come to court as a senior counsel. Justice Inyang Okoro replied to the lawyer.

Justice Emmanuel Agim told the lawyer in open court that so long as INEC submitted the names of the governor before the election, the case is now a post-election matter.

“If you are a friend of this court, you will just withdraw this appeal. We are unanimous in this matter. Just withdraw this matter,” Justice Okoro advised the lawyer.

“My lord, I apply to withdraw the appeal,” Hon responded.

Advertisement

“This appeal, having been withdrawn, is hereby dismissed,” Justice Okoro said.

After the court rose, Alia told the press that the favourable judgement would “ginger us some more to do great things for the state.”